Season 33 of 'The Simpsons' to premiere with first all musical episode

'The Simpsons' team revealed a few tidbits about the upcoming season, including that there will be five segments in the show's annual 'Treehouse of Horror' event.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

The Simpsons

A still from 'The Simpsons'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The producers of 'The Simpsons' on Saturday revealed that the upcoming season 22 of the long-time running show will kick off in a musical fashion with a little help from 'Frozen' star Kristen Bell.

According to Variety, during the comic-con panel of 'The Simpsons Season 33 and Beyond' executive producer Matt Selman teased what fans can expect from the Season 33 premiere, which will air on September 26.

The musical episode, titled 'The Star of the Backstage', will feature all original songs with Bell as Marge's singing voice.

"The premiere this year is the most musical episode we've ever done - almost wall-to-wall music. It's like a Broadway musical of an episode, with all original songs, and we've got Kristen Bell playing the role of Marge's singing voice. We all love Marge's voice, but this is the singing voice that's different, let's just say," Selman said.

The panel also shared a sketch of one of the scenes from the episode, depicting Homer singing to an annoyed-looking Marge in the bathroom in his underwear.

'The Simpsons' team revealed a few more tidbits about the upcoming season, including that there will be five segments in the show's annual 'Treehouse of Horror' event.

"[We'll have] five segments on this year's Halloween show for the first time. We have a romance that may come to stick in Moe's life, and we explore the greatest tragedy Homer ever faced with guest star Rachel Bloom," executive producer Al Jean said.

As per Variety, Selman said this season will also have a "two-part epic love letter to the show 'Fargo' and prestige crime shows in the world of streaming television," featuring Timothy Olyphant, Christopher Melonia and Brian Cox.

