Trevor Noah to produce new documentary series 'Tipping Point'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah, who is no stranger to unpacking big political and cultural stories with his nightly monologue and news satire program, will be joining forces with TIME Studios, Sugar23 and P&G Studios for a new documentary series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noah will executive produce 'The Tipping Point', which will explore the shifting developments across culture and address topics such as the consequences of the 2020 election that resulted in voting rights challenges, as well as LGBTQ+ rights, political polarization and the global refugee crisis.

The series has been described as one that will offer a "fresh perspective on the influence and legacy of recent events and how they have charted new and unanticipated paths forward."

Each film will be a stand-alone documentary from an exceptional roster of talent including Noah, LeBron James and Maverick Carter through their media company The SpringHill Company, Angelina Jolie, Kat Graham and Lance Bass.

Speaking about the project, in a statement, Noah said, "I am excited to be working with TIME Studios, Sugar23 and P&G Studios on this important documentary series during one of the most fascinating and challenging periods in modern history. I hope these documentaries will act as a mirror to our society and showcase our resiliency while providing hope for the path ahead."

Noah and Day Zero Productions' Haroon Saleem will exec produce alongside Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta and David Hillman of Sugar23 and Ian Orefice and Alexa Conway of TIME Studios.

Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

As per Variety, Ashley Dizon will be overseeing the project on behalf of Day Zero Productions, while Carrie Rathod, Marc Pritchard and Kimberly Doebereiner will oversee the project for P&G Studios.

"This series of documentaries is serendipitously positioned for this very moment in time. Each film in The Tipping Point will dig deep to provide an objective and comprehensive view of what is happening, how we got here, and where it could lead. Our talented storytellers are going to take you there, and we're thrilled to be along for the ride," said Sugar, Orefice and Saleem.

Noah is the host of the Emmy and Peabody-winning 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central. He has written, produced and starred in several comedy specials and was the subject of David Paul Meyer's award-winning documentary film 'You Laugh But It's True', which tells the story of his remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa.