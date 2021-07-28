STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filming of Marvel's Ant-Man sequel Quantumania begins

The film will mark the return of primary cast members including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer to reprise their characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

is currently slated to release on February 23, 2023. 

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' is currently slated to release on February 23, 2023. (File photo)

By Express News Service

The shooting of the Ant-Man film, titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has commenced on Monday at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, with the working title Dust Bunny. The news was announced by the film’s director Peyton Reed.

The filmmaker, who directed Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) took to Twitter to share a picture from the film’s set and wrote, “It begins. Day One - Principal Photography.”

The film will mark the return of primary cast members including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer to reprise their characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The characters last appeared in the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame.

The film is currently slated to release on February 23, 2023. 
 

