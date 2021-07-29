Actor Rege-Jean Page to lead reimagined 'Saint'

By Express News Service

Following his breakout role in Netflix’s Bridgerton, actor Rege-Jean Page has found his next major role.

The actor has been roped in to star and executive produce Paramount Pictures’ reimagined version of 1977’s Val Kilmer-starrer, The Saint. Based in part on Leslie Charteris’ 1920s book series and subsequent 1960s TV series starring Roger Moore, The Saint follows Simon Templar a.k.a The Saint, a Robin Hood-esque thief-for-hire, who goes on a globetrotting adventure.

Plot details are currently kept under wraps, and according to Deadline, the film will have a fresh take on the character and the world around him. There are reports that director Dexter Fletcher will helm the film, however, there is no official confirmation yet. The film sill have a script written by Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Mark Vahradian are producing the film. The late Robert Evans, who produced the 1997 movie, will also get a producer credit.

Meanwhile, Page recently wrapped production on the Netflix film The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush. He is also set to star in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie.