STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Garner inks overall film deal with Netflix, sets sequel to 'Yes Day'

Under the deal, Jennifer Garner will produce the sequel to her Netflix family film "Yes Day", based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal's book of the same name.

Published: 29th July 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Scott Stuber, Netflix's head of global film, said Jennifer Garner is a valuable addition to Netflix.

Scott Stuber, Netflix's head of global film, said Jennifer Garner is a valuable addition to Netflix. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jennifer Garner has cemented her partnership with Netflix through a multi-film agreement under which she will star in and produce movies for the streaming platform.

Under the deal, Garner will produce the sequel to her Netflix family film "Yes Day", based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal's book of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will also reprise her role as Allison Torres, a mother who gives her children 24 hours to make the rules.

Garner said she had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing "Yes Day" to life "Seeing Netflix's global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can't wait," she said.

Scott Stuber, Netflix's head of global film, said Garner is a valuable addition to the streamer.

"As an actor, she's proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies and thought-provoking dramas.

She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer," Stuber, who first worked with the actor on the 2007 Universal film "The Kingdom", said.

Outside of this deal, Garner will next star in the Netflix sci-fi film "The Adam Project", also featuring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

She is also set to star in and produce the comedy feature "Family Leave", inspired by author Rosenthal's "Bedtime for Mommy".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Garner Yes day sequel Netflix Allison Torres Yes Day The Adam Project
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp