Netflix bags worldwide rights for Will Smith’s 'Fast & Loose'

Smith plays a man who wakes up in Tijuana, Mexico, with memory loss. As he discovers his past, he learns he’s been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as a secret CIA agent.

Published: 29th July 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:15 AM

Will Smith

Hollywood actor Will Smith (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Will Smith’s upcoming action thriller Fast & Loose has been acquired by streaming platform Netflix.
Filmmaker David Leitch, known for movies such as Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw, will direct the project from a script by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber.

Smith plays a man who wakes up in Tijuana, Mexico, with memory loss. As he discovers his past, he learns he’s been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as a secret CIA agent.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce for 87North along with STXfilms and Smith through his Westbrook Studios. Jon Mone, Ryan Shimazaki and James Lassiter will also serve as producers.

Smith will next feature in Warner Bros’ biographical drama King Richard. He is playing the role of Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. He will also star in the remake of the 1980s John Hughes classic Planes, Trains & Automobiles along with Kevin Hart.
 

