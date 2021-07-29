STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Will Smith portrays 'relentless' father to sisters Venus and Serena Williams in powerful trailer of 'King Richard'

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the global stage

Published: 29th July 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Will Smith is all set to make his big-screen return in the role of the ultra-ambitious and inspirational father to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith is all set to make his big-screen return in the role of the ultra-ambitious and inspirational father to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In the newly released first trailer for 'King Richard', Hollywood star Will Smith is all set to make his big-screen return in the role of the ultra-ambitious and inspirational father to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

As per Warner Bros., 'King Richard' will follow the journey of Richard Williams, "an undeterred father" with a "relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game" who is "instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time," who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the global stage as legendary icons.

The trailer focuses on Richard's parenting efforts as he drives his daughters toward their destiny of becoming barrier-shattering pro tennis champs. "I wrote a 78-page plan for their whole career before they were even born," Richard intones in the trailer, along with tearfully telling Venus and Serena, "You're going to be representing every little Black girl on Earth."

In the film, Smith portrays Richard, the father of two young tennis prodigies, played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandi' Williams, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. 'King Richard' has been directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

'King Richard' marks Smith's first major release since the 2020 sequel 'Bad Boys for Life'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, this new film will be released in theatres on November 19, and then 31 days following its theatrical release, it will be out on HBO Max.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King Richard Will Smith Serena Williams Venus Williams
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp