WATCH | Will Smith portrays 'relentless' father to sisters Venus and Serena Williams in powerful trailer of 'King Richard'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: In the newly released first trailer for 'King Richard', Hollywood star Will Smith is all set to make his big-screen return in the role of the ultra-ambitious and inspirational father to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

As per Warner Bros., 'King Richard' will follow the journey of Richard Williams, "an undeterred father" with a "relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game" who is "instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time," who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.

Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the global stage as legendary icons.

The trailer focuses on Richard's parenting efforts as he drives his daughters toward their destiny of becoming barrier-shattering pro tennis champs. "I wrote a 78-page plan for their whole career before they were even born," Richard intones in the trailer, along with tearfully telling Venus and Serena, "You're going to be representing every little Black girl on Earth."

In the film, Smith portrays Richard, the father of two young tennis prodigies, played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandi' Williams, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. 'King Richard' has been directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

'King Richard' marks Smith's first major release since the 2020 sequel 'Bad Boys for Life'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, this new film will be released in theatres on November 19, and then 31 days following its theatrical release, it will be out on HBO Max.