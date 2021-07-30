STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein: One sexual assault count dismissed, for now

Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed with Harvey Weinstein's defense attorneys that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May of 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations.

Published: 30th July 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Harvey Weinstein, left, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, listens alongside Mark Werksman, one of his attorneys, during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein, left, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, listens alongside Mark Werksman, one of his attorneys, during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: A Los Angeles judge on Thursday, July 29, 2021, dismissed one of 11 sexual assault counts against Harvey Weinstein, giving the former movie mogul and convicted rapist a minor and possibly temporary victory. 

At a hearing with the 69-year-old Weinstein in the courtroom, Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed with his defence attorneys that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May of 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations. 

But she gave the prosecution permission to refile the charge in a way that may be allowable, setting up an ongoing fight. 

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts last week in his first court appearance in the California case. He was extradited from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of rape and sexual assault. 

In Los Angeles, Weinstein was first charged with the now-dismissed count in January of 2020, before the statute of limitations had expired. Prosecutors then got an indictment from a grand jury on an identical count six months later, when the time had lapsed. 

Weinstein's lawyers successfully argued at Thursday's hearing that the grand jury indictment counted as a new case, making the charge "fatally flawed."

"No one forced the prosecution to go to the grand jury," Weinstein attorney Alan Jackson said in court. "They chose to enter a new case." 

Prosecutors argued that it was a continuation of the same case and should be considered what's often called a superseding indictment. 

Other charges against Weinstein are for even older incidents, but different statutes apply to them. 

Outside court, the defense touted the ruling as a significant victory, pointing out that it removes one of the five women involved in the 11 counts. 

"Twenty per cent of the district attorneys case has just been thrown out," Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman said.

None of the women has been identified. 

The judge sided with the prosecution on two other counts that she refused to dismiss, rejecting defense arguments those incidents were also too old. 

No trial date has been set for Weinstein. More technical fights are likely to come before it begins as his lawyers seek to erode the case against him. They have said the charges are all baseless, old and uncorroborated. 

Weinstein was brought into court in a wheelchair wearing brown county jail attire. A bailiff unshackled him from the chair and put him next to his attorneys. 

The lawyers argued that Weinstein should be allowed to change into a suit for this and similar proceedings, a move that's standard for a jury trial but less common for pre-trial hearings. 

Werksman called the jail clothes a "mark of Cain" that branded his client a criminal in photos and video from the courtroom. 

The judge rejected the argument, suggesting the garb wasn't so bad.

"Mr. Weinstein is wearing a brown top," Lench said. "You know it's jail attire, but I'm not sure everybody knows it's jail attire." 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein lawsuit Harvey Weinstein sexual assault rape Los Angeles court Me Too movement Harvey Weinstein Miramax
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp