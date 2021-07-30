STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

J. K. Simmons in talks to return as Commissioner Gordon in 'Batgirl' movie

Plot details for the feature are being kept under wraps, but the project is looking to be released in 2022 on the WarnerMedia streaming service.

Published: 30th July 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

JK Simmons

By ANI

WASINGTON: Academy award-winning actor J. K. Simmons is currently in negotiations to reprise the role of classic Batman character Commissioner James Gordon in 'Batgirl', which is Warner Bros.' feature for HBO Max that is casting up swiftly.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, breakout star Leslie Grace nabbed the titular role last week.

'Bad Boys for Life' filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing from a script penned by Christina Hodson, the DC mainstay behind 'Birds of Prey' and the upcoming 'The Flash'. Kristin Burr is producing 'Batgirl'.

Plot details for the feature are being kept under wraps, but the project is looking to be released in 2022 on the WarnerMedia streaming service.

Gordon is one of the oldest and best-known characters in the Batman universe, having first shown up in the Dark Knight's initial appearance in Detective Comics No. 27, in 1939.

He became tied to Batgirl in the 1960s when she was introduced simultaneously in the comics and the Adam West television series as Gordon's daughter, Barbara Gordon, an employee at the Gotham City Public Library.

In more recent times, with expanded or rebooted multiverse storylines, Gordon has either been Barbara Gordon's father or uncle-turned-adoptive father.

Simmons was cast as Gordon by Zack Snyder for his 2017 'Justice League' and appeared in added material for the filmmaker's recently restored cut, 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

In 2019, the actor said during an interview with an entertainment outlet that he had signed on to play the role for three movies and hoped to return to the character at one point. "I hope there's more of that in the future," Simmons said. Looks like Bat-wishes can come true.

Gordon has been played by a slew of actors over the years, including Lyle Talbot in the 1949 serial 'Batman and Robin', Neil Hamilton in the 1960s 'Batman' TV series, Pat Hingle in the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher Batman movie franchise, and Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commissioner James Gordon JK Simmons Batgirl
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp