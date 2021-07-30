J. K. Simmons in talks to return as Commissioner Gordon in 'Batgirl' movie

By ANI

WASINGTON: Academy award-winning actor J. K. Simmons is currently in negotiations to reprise the role of classic Batman character Commissioner James Gordon in 'Batgirl', which is Warner Bros.' feature for HBO Max that is casting up swiftly.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, breakout star Leslie Grace nabbed the titular role last week.

'Bad Boys for Life' filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing from a script penned by Christina Hodson, the DC mainstay behind 'Birds of Prey' and the upcoming 'The Flash'. Kristin Burr is producing 'Batgirl'.

Plot details for the feature are being kept under wraps, but the project is looking to be released in 2022 on the WarnerMedia streaming service.

Gordon is one of the oldest and best-known characters in the Batman universe, having first shown up in the Dark Knight's initial appearance in Detective Comics No. 27, in 1939.

He became tied to Batgirl in the 1960s when she was introduced simultaneously in the comics and the Adam West television series as Gordon's daughter, Barbara Gordon, an employee at the Gotham City Public Library.

In more recent times, with expanded or rebooted multiverse storylines, Gordon has either been Barbara Gordon's father or uncle-turned-adoptive father.

Simmons was cast as Gordon by Zack Snyder for his 2017 'Justice League' and appeared in added material for the filmmaker's recently restored cut, 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

In 2019, the actor said during an interview with an entertainment outlet that he had signed on to play the role for three movies and hoped to return to the character at one point. "I hope there's more of that in the future," Simmons said. Looks like Bat-wishes can come true.

Gordon has been played by a slew of actors over the years, including Lyle Talbot in the 1949 serial 'Batman and Robin', Neil Hamilton in the 1960s 'Batman' TV series, Pat Hingle in the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher Batman movie franchise, and Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' films.