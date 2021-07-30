STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' series to debut on Disney Plus in November

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in 'Avengers' series.

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in 'Avengers' series. (Photo | Marvel Studios/Disney)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield-starrer superhero series "Hawkeye" will premiere on streamer Disney Plus on November 24.

The show's release date and the first look was shared by Entertainment Weekly on Friday.

In the series, Renner is reprising his role of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Steinfeld essaying the part of Kate Bishop.

The project, which hails from Marvel Studios, is being planned as a graduation point for Renner's Barton where he passes on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Bishop.

"(Kate is) a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye," Renner told the outlet.

"The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life," he added.

Renner, 50, said he played a mentor figure to Steinfield off-screen as well since "Hawkeye" is her first project in the MCU.

"That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff," Renner said.

"I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do," he added.

Created and written by Jonathan Igla, "Hawkeye" will also feature Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop as well as Florence Pugh, who is reprising her character Yelena Belova from the MCU film "Black Widow".

The show's cast also include Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.

With its launch in November, "Hawkeye" will be the fourth live-action MCU show to debut on Disney Plus.

The first was "WandaVision" with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany followed by "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier", led by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Most recently, the streamer debuted "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino.

