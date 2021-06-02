STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck working towards taking relationship to next level

Published: 02nd June 2021 04:59 PM

American actors and friendly exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'talking about their future together'

American actors and friendly exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'talking about their future together' (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actors and friendly exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'talking about their future together' as they are taking their recently rekindled relationship to the next level.

A source close to the songstress told People magazine, that she spent this past weekend in Los Angeles for business reasons, but also wanted to spend time with Affleck.

"They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are very happy together," told the source.

The source also assured that the JLo and the two-time Academy Award-winning actor Affleck are "slowly starting to talk about the future."

"This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting," the source added.

The duo's Los Angeles meetup comes a week after they were photographed together in Miami.

"They were holding hands, hugging, kissing. They weren't trying to hide the fact that they were together. They are very much into each other and being together," a source told People magazine at that time.

JLo and Affleck's rekindled romance has been the talk of Hollywood, with fans and stars weighing in with an immense amount of support for the couple to become official once again.

The 'Shakespeare in Love' star was also reportedly spotted donning a unique watch that the 'Hustlers' star gifted him back in 2002.

Affleck wore the original watch while filming the 'Jenny From the Block' music video. It features a thick silver chain and a thin face.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together.

The 'I'm real' songstress recently ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Affleck split with actor Ana de Armas in January.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. 

