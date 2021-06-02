STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Taylor Swift joins Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O Russell's next film

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the film is said to be based on an original idea from Russell.

Published: 02nd June 2021 11:24 AM

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Taylor Swift is the latest A-lister to come on board filmmaker David O Russell's next project.

Previously announced cast members on the New Regency film are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana.

Russell's film marks the singer's return to the big screen since "Cats", the 2019 musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running stage show which was slammed by the critics.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but the film is said to be based on an original idea from Russell.

Matthew Budman of "American Hustle" fame will produce the movie.

Both representatives for New Regency and Swift declined to comment, reported Variety.

It is Russell's first feature since 2015's "Joy", starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Production on the feature is complete and Disney's 20th Century Studios is slated to release the movie on a yet-to-be-determined date.

The upcoming feature also stars Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

Last year, Swift released two acclaimed albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore', back-to-back, during the coronavirus pandemic.

