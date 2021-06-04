Katherine Waterston boards Damien Chazelle’s Babylon

By Express News Service

Katherine Waterston is the latest addition to the cast of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film Babylon. The casting announcement makes her the latest actor to join the star-studded ensemble cast that includes the likes of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li.

Babylon is reportedly set in 1920s Hollywood, a period that marked the film industry’s shift from the silent era to talkies. Further details related to the film are currently kept under tight wraps.In addition to Waterson, Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne, and Damon Gupton were reported to recently have joined the period drama.

Chazelle, whose last directorial First Man, starring Ryan Gosling released in 2018, has also penned the screenplay for Babylon. The film is scheduled to release on Jan 6, 2023. Meanwhile, Katherine Waterson was last seen in the TV series The Third Day and is also set to appear in the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series.