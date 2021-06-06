Billy Porter to write Peacock series 'Fruits of Thy Labor'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Pose" star Billy Porter is developing "Fruits of Thy Labor", a drama exploring a Black family's multi-generational imprint in Hollywood, for the streaming service Peacock.

According to Variety, Porter and playwright Dan McCabe will pen the show, backed by Berlanti Productions.

Porter and McCabe previously collaborated on the 2019 play "The Purists", which the former directed.

The logline of the show reads: "'Fruits of Thy Labor' is a family drama that follows three generations of an African-American showbiz dynasty navigating their way through life, love, politics, and career."

Berlanti Productions is backing the "Fruits of Thy Labor" under its studio Warner Bros TV.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden will also executive produce the show, while Berlanti's Jonathan Gabay is producer.

"Fruits of Thy Labor" also is a reunion for Porter and Berlanti: Porter was part of the cast in the 2000 film "The Broken Hearts Club", which Berlanti wrote and directed.

Porter will next be seen in the live-action adaptation of "Cinderella", starring Camila Cabello in the title role, slated to be released on Amazon Prime in September.