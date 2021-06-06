Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Warner Bros' action movie 'Emergency Contact', Dwayne Johnson to produce

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Watchmen" star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to headline "Emergency Contact", an action feature set up at Warner Bros Pictures.

The movie will be produced by Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks and Beau Flynn's Flynn Pictures, reported Deadline.

"Emergency Contact" will be based in the underground music scene in Austin, Texas.

Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks are also attached to produce the film. Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen will also executive produce the movie.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have written the film and will also be credited as executive producers along with Scott Sheldon.

Chanel Bowling is overseeing the production for FlynnPictureCo.

Abdul-Mateen will next be seen in "Candyman" and "Matrix 4".