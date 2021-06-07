STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Joaquin Phoenix says he won't force son River to be vegan

The 46-year-old actor said he is "not going to perpetuate the lie" about food processing, but he is also not going to force the infant him to be vegan.

Published: 07th June 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Joaquin Phoenix during his Bafta acceptance speech. (Photo |Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix says he will educate his son, River about the reality of the meat processing industry so that he is able to make an informed decision about his lifestyle.

The "Joker" star, however, said he hopes his child chooses veganism.

"Certainly I would hope that (he is vegan), but I'm not going to impose my belief on my child. I don't think that's right," Phoenix, who has been vegan since he was three years old, told The Times in an interview.

"I'm going to educate him about the reality. I'm not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonald's have a Happy Meal because there's nothing f***ing happy about that meal. And I'm not going to tell him that it's OK to read books about all the wonderful little farm animals, and they say 'oink oink oink' and 'moo moo moo', and not tell him that that's what a hamburger is," he added.

The 46-year-old actor said he is "not going to perpetuate the lie" about food processing, but he is also not going to force the infant him to be vegan.

"I'll support him. That's my plan," he added.

Phoenix and his fiancee, actor Rooney Mara (36) announced last year that they had a son, who they had named after his late brother, River.

Oscar nominee River Phoenix died of a drug overdose in 1993 at the age of 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joaquin Phoenix
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp