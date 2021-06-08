STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon debuts Jensen Ackles' first look as Soldier Boy from 'The Boys'

Published: 08th June 2021 01:05 PM

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streamer Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy from the upcoming season of "The Boys".

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

It follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The "Supernatural" alum had boarded the cast of in August last year.

His character of Soldier Boy is considered the original Superhero.

After he fought in World War II, Soldier Boy became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

In the first photo, a bearded Ackles is wearing the predominantly green super suit and holding a shield.

Created by costume designer Laura Jean Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood, the outfit seems to be partly inspired by Marvel comics superhero Captain America.

Eric Kripke, the creator, writer and showrunner of "The Boys", said Ackles' suit is one of his favourites in the show.

"When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, 'I'm most excited for you, because of the amazing process you'll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.' It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen's expectations.

"LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction.

And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It's one of my very favourite suits," Kripke said in a statement.

Shannon called Ackles' Soldier Boy as the "original bad a**".

With the character's suit, the designer said she wanted to highlight the bygone era of overt masculinity and grit.

"With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier's practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger.

"We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that," she added.

Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Original Film's Neal H Moritz and Pavun Shetty and Kripke serves as executive producer on the show.

Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter are also executive producing.

