STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. joins CMT Music Awards lineup

As per Variety, apart from H.E.R., singer Ingrid Andress will also join the lineup, while Anthony Mackie, Busy Philipps, Iliza Shlesinger and Michael Strahan have been added as presenters.

Published: 08th June 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Grammy-winning singer H.E.R.

Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will join the star-studded performer lineup for the 2021 CMT Awards.

As per Variety, apart from H.E.R., singer Ingrid Andress will also join the lineup, while Anthony Mackie, Busy Philipps, Iliza Shlesinger and Michael Strahan have been added as presenters, the network announced on Monday.

The two artists will duet with previously announced performers: Fast-rising R&B star H.E.R. will continue her musical expansion by singing with Chris Stapleton (with whom she recently recorded), while Andress will share the stage for the first time with pop singer JP Saxe. Likewise, Lindsay Ell has been added to perform with Lady A and Carly Pearce.

Hosted by country luminaries Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the show will air on Wednesday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Other performances will include Breland + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood + NeedToBreathe, Chris Young + Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini + Paul Klein from Lany, Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall and Thomas Rhett.

Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will perform live from the Ram Trucks Side Stage. Maren Morris and Gabby Barnett are no longer performing on the show.

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the nominations with four each. Picking up three nominations in a recent announcement were Brown and Ballerini, along with Guyton and Little Big Town.

Morgan Wallen, whose blockbuster album is No. 2 on the all-genre chart at the moment, was declared ineligible for the awards as nominations were announced recently.

"After removing Morgan Wallen from our platforms earlier this year, his videos were deemed ineligible for the 2021 CMT Music Awards," CMT said in a statement.

Wallen was deemed ineligible after the video of him using a racial slur surfaced online earlier this year. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H.E.R. HER music Ingrid Andress
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp