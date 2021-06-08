STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes team up for 'The Menu'

Mark Mylod, known for his work on acclaimed shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Succession", is attached to direct the film.

Published: 08th June 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo | Anya Taylor-Joy, Instagram)

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo | Anya Taylor-Joy, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy and "Harry Potter" alum Ralph Fiennes are cooking up a new project titled "The Menu", a dark comedy feature from Searchlight Pictures.

Mark Mylod, known for his work on acclaimed shows like "Game of Thrones" and "Succession", is attached to direct the film.

According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Adam McKay will back the movie under his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch.

"The Menu" is described as a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, following a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu.

Golden Globe winner Taylor-Joy will play one half of the couple in the film, penned by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss.

Fiennes is waiting for the release of the next James Bond film "No Time to Die" and the BAFTA winner is also set to star in "The King's Man", the "Kingsman" prequel.

Taylor-Joy has films like "The Northman", "Last Night In Soho", and the untitled David O Russell project on her plate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Queen's Gambit Ralph Fiennes The Menu
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp