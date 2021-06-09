STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's official! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez moving in together for 'fresh start'

JLo and Ben were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together.

Published: 09th June 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

American actors and friendly exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'talking about their future together' (File Photo | AFP)

American actors and friendly exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'talking about their future together' (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Bennifer fans rejoice! After several months of reconciliation rumours, Jennifer Lopez is officially moving to Los Angeles for a 'fresh start' with Ben Affleck.

A source close to JLo confirmed to E! News, that she "is packing up her Miami rental", the lavish estate where she and the Oscar winner enjoyed a weekend getaway; and is "headed to Los Angeles" with her twins Emme and Maximilian, who she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The insider also told that she plans to make California her new home. "She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base, she is looking at schools for her kids in the fall," the source said.

This move makes it clear that both the stars are serious in taking their relationship to next level. The source said, "she is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon."

A few days ago, the paparazzi spotted the duo enjoying a date night in West Hollywood.

According to an eyewitness, Bennifer 2.0 looked smitten with each other during their outing at the Pendry Hotel on May 31.

Another source previously told that JLo is "crazy about Ben" as "he spoils her with love and is very witty and charming."

JLo and Ben were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress recently ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January.

JLo shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

