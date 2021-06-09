STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Robert De Niro begins latest edition of Tribeca Festival

According to Variety, De Niro along with renowned producer Jane Rosenthal have launched the latest edition of the festival, which runs from June 9 to June 20.

Published: 09th June 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Robert De Niro

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: The improvement in the COVID-19 situation in New York has brought people back to their pre-pandemic routines, and it seems veteran actor Robert De Niro now can't wait to make people experience the magic of Tribeca Festival once again.

According to Variety, De Niro along with renowned producer Jane Rosenthal have launched the latest edition of the festival, which runs from June 9 to June 20.

The 2021 edition has been touted as the first major in-person film festival to be held in North America since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Rosenthal, the festival will give a push to the economy.

"A film festival comes to town in every sense. What that does for these local economies is huge. For us to do this throughout the boroughs is a positive thing, especially right now when our economy is suffering and unemployment levels are high and tourism is low," she said.

Rosenthal wants people to enjoy the feeling of togetherness once again.

"Our mission is to bring people back out from their homes. It t was originally about bringing people back downtown who were afraid to come there or people who were afraid to come to New York. This time, it's about creating new rituals now that we're able to gather together and enjoy things together again," she added.

Elaborating more about the latest edition, De Niro said, "It is similar mission and we're keeping with the tradition of why the festival was started in the first place. Last year we did a virtual festival because of how bad the situation was. This year we're reemerging from it, coming out of it and taking the next step."

Speaking about the festival, the organisers have dropped 'film' from the event's name, replacing 'Tribeca Film Festival' with 'Tribeca Festival'. The festival will showcase over 60 films, TV series, a lineup of shorts, podcasts, and more. Online screenings of many projects are also being offered.

For the unversed, De Niro and Rosenthal created the Tribeca Film Festival, first held in 2002, in the hopes of revitalising lower Manhattan after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert De Niro Tribeca Festival
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp