Outer Banks-fame Madelyn Cline joins 'Knives Out 2'

By Express News Service

Actor Madelyn Cline, who rose to fame with her Netflix series Outer Banks, is the newest addition to Knives Out 2. The Daniel Craig led multi-starrer is growing bigger each day with big names like Leslie Odom Jr, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton joining the cast.

Madelyn Cline is also famous for her role in Boy Erased and Stranger Things. The actor is currently awaiting the release of projects like What Breaks The Ice and This Is The Night. She will also return for the second season of Outer Banks which will be premiered later this year.

The upcoming Knives Out sequel and the third one’s rights had been bagged by Netflix for a humongous deal.

The story is kept secret for now, with only Craig’s character returning from the first film. The production of the film, written and directed by Rian Johnson, is scheduled for this summer in Greece.

