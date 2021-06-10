STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The god of mischief is back

After disappearing with the Mind Stone in Avengers: Endgame, fans were left to wonder about the fate of Loki.

Published: 10th June 2021 12:04 PM

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service



The new series, Loki, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, sheds light on how the god of mischief has meddled with the ‘sacred timeline’ and what happens when a new mysterious group called the Time Variance Authority tries to correct it.

Over a virtual conference, the cast and crew discussed the making of MCU’s latest web series. Tom Hiddleston, who plays the titular role, said he was glad to get back into the shoes of Loki.

The actor said, “I was excited by the idea and it was a bit of a head-scratcher because that scene in Avengers: Infinity War felt so final, so conclusive as to mark the end of Loki’s story. But I knew that Avengers: Endgame was around the corner. And in a scene in that film, Loki picks up the Tesseract and disappears in a puff of smoke. Where does he go? How does he get there?”

The producers, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso, reassured Hiddleston that this moment would be the starting point of the series. Interestingly, the makers hadn’ t thought of this series after Loki was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

“But I think we only knew it when we shot Endgame. It became very exciting to make people wait until we figured out what the show would be,” said Feige.

The series also marks the MCU debut of actor Owen Wilson who plays the TVA agent Mobius.

“It’s exciting to be a part of MCU, to see the reception to the trailer and how excited people got. I’ve worked on a lot of things but the secrecy surrounding this was something I didn’t quite understand until I saw how the fan base is so revved up and passionate. Marvel is committed to surprising people,” said Wilson.

Speaking about the inspiration for the show, director Kate Herron said, “Stylistically, we were really inspired by a lot of noir films and it will be apparent when you see that in our lighting and how we have approached it. Se7en is a very heavy influence and there’s even a little reference to the film in episode two, which I’m sure fans of that film will recognize instantly.”

Answering a question on what the takeaway would be from this series, Hiddleston said, “I love that Loki is stripped off everything that’s familiar to him. Thor is not close by; Asgard seems some distance away; The Avengers, for the time being, aren’t in sight either. He’s stripped of his status and his power. What makes Loki, Loki? I hope the audience gets a kick out of where we take him.”

Tom Hiddleston
