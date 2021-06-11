STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dan Fogler to play Francis Ford Coppola in 'The Godfather' making series

Dan Fogler is set to play The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola in Paramount’s limited series The Offer, which revolves around the making of the studio’s 1972 classic.

Published: 11th June 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola (L) and actor Dan Fogler

Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola (L) and actor Dan Fogler (Photo | AP)

By IANS

Meanwhile, Giovanni Ribisi has been cast as notorious crime boss Joe Colombo, while Colin Hanks will play Barry Lapidus, a powerful Gulf & Western executive of the studio.

Miles Teller will play The Godfather producer Albert S Ruddy, and the series is told from his point of view as he assembles everything for the gangster drama, which would go on to win Best Picture.

Matthew Goode of Watchmen fame was recently cast as Hollywood legend Robert Evans, who was working as a Paramount executive at the time of the shoot.

The Offer is a 10-episode series hailing from Paramount Television Studios and writers Nikki Toscano of Hunters fame and Michael Tolkin Known for The Player. Dexter Fletcher of Rocketman fame will direct the first and last block of the series and executive produce alongside showrunner Toscano as well as Tolkin, Ruddy, Teller and Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Production of the series is expected to start in the coming weeks.

