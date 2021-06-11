STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris collaborating for Netflix comedy film

Hollywood star Jonah Hill has teamed up with 'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris for a comedy feature film.

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jonah Hill has teamed up with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris for a comedy feature film.

The movie, which is set up at streamer Netflix, has been co-written by Hill and Barris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the untitled project will be an updated look at the themes tackled in the classic movie "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner".

The 1967 movie, which featured Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton, centred on a white couple's daughter surprising her parents with a Black fiance.

Hill and Barris will both produce the project as well.

Barris will produce via his Khalabo Ink Society banner, while Hill will produce through his Strong Baby banner, along with Kevin Misher for Misher Films.

E Brian Dobbins, Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Andy Berman will serve as executive producers.

The makers aim to start production on the project later this year.

