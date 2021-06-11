STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Lord of the Rings' anime movie in the works

Veteran anime filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, who helmed Netflix's 'Ultraman' anime series, will direct the film from a screenplay by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Lord of The Rings ( Photo | Twitter)

Poster of Lord of The Rings ( Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: New Line Cinema, the studio behind the Oscar-winning 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy and 'The Hobbit', is teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation for the original anime movie 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'.

As per Variety, veteran anime filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, who helmed Netflix's 'Ultraman' anime series, will direct the film from a screenplay by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Joseph Chou is producing the upcoming project.

The stand-alone feature will depict the bloody saga behind Helm's Deep, the fortress depicted in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers', and the man in whose honour it's named: Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan who spent much of his reign locked in a prolonged and costly war.

While the filmmaking team is new to 'The Lord of the Rings' movie franchise, the project is intended to be connected to director Peter Jackson's six Middle Earth films based on the books of J.R.R. Tolkien.

ALSO READ | 'Witcher' director Charlotte Brandstrom tapped to helm 'Lord of the Rings' series

Philippa Boyens, who won an Oscar for the screenplay for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King', is consulting on the project, which will also draw its aesthetic and narrative inspiration from the 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy.

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' is not, however, connected to Amazon's gargantuan 'The Lord of the Rings' series that is deep into production in New Zealand. That project is set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, millennia before the events of the feature films; Helm Hammerhand's reign, by contrast, unfolded roughly 260 years before the 'LOTR' movies.

With Amazon's series looming, New Line and Warner Animation are fast-tracking their feature, with animation at Sola Entertainment and voice casting already underway. The six Middle Earth features have grossed over USD 5.8 billion worldwide for Warner Bros., and it would appear the studio is not content ceding its claim to Tolkien's creative territory to Amazon.

Warner Bros. Pictures will distribute the project worldwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Lord of the Rings The Lord of the Ringsanime film
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp