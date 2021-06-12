Spawn characters Sam and Twitch to appear in spin-off TV series

By Express News Service

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane is partnering with wiip, the studio behind Mare of Easttown, for a TV spin-off of the popular Spawn characters.

The news has got the fans excited as the new adaptation of Spawn has been in the developmental hell for quite a few years now.

McFarlane will executive produce alongside Sean Canino for McFarlane Films and wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, who executive produced Mare of Easttown for HBO.

Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, who created the TV show Conder, will adapt the project and serve as executive producers.

Spawn recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest-running creator-run comic at over 300 issues.

The comicbook follows a CIA agent killed by his boss, then sent to hell until he made a bargain to become an undead hellspawn. Now, the titular Spawn has become a sort of protestor of New York City, as he tries to retain his humanity.

Sam & Twitch is a spin-off series that focuses on Spawn’s two most popular human characters, the detectives Sam Burke and “Twitch” Williams.