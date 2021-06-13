STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Loki' needs to evolve: Tom Hiddleston

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston said that Loki is now being released from that 'trap' in the series.

Published: 13th June 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston

Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Tom Hiddleston has talked about his role Loki, the God of Mischief, and said that the character needs to evolve and that the latest series shows that he can change.

Hiddleston said: "Loki needs to evolve. The cycle was: Loki is trusted, he betrays, he becomes a villain, he learns to trust again, he's betrayed, he becomes trusting again, he can be trusted again, then he betrays or feels betrayed.

"It's just this endless cycle of trust and betrayal and resistance. And the character is essentially singing the same song over and over and over again. He's trapped on a wheel of repetition, a compulsion to repeat the same damage, the same story. And we are breaking that record."

Hiddleston said that Loki is now being released from that "trap" in the series.

"In this story, we're showing that he can change, that he can grow. And what if the experience of that, and the journey he goes on, actually changes something internal where he can potentially become someone else, or begin from a place of understanding that, if you know who you are, then who you choose to be is a different thing," he said.

"Loki" is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Loki Tom Hiddleston
