STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Beyonce wishes her twins Rumi, Sir a happy birthday

Beyonce described the "extremely difficult pregnancy" with her twins in her 2019 Netflix documentary 'Homecoming', revealing she developed preeclampsia.

Published: 14th June 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Beyonce

Singer Beyonce (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Beyonce is celebrating her kids as they mark another trip around the sun.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner wished her twins Rumi and Sir Carter a happy fourth birthday on Sunday on her website. "What's better than 1 gift... 2," she wrote on the homepage. "Happy birthday Rumi and Sir," the songstress added.

She and her husband Jay-Z, who also share daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed daughter Rumi and son Sir on June 13, 2017.

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," Jay-Z explained their names later that year, reported People magazine.

"Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir," he added.

Beyonce described the "extremely difficult pregnancy" with her twins in her 2019 Netflix documentary 'Homecoming', revealing she developed preeclampsia.

"My body went through more than I knew it could," she said, noting that it took a physical toll on her as she returned to work.

"I would dance and go off to the trailer and breastfeed the babies, the days I could I would bring the children," Beyonce remembered.

She added, "I'm just trying to figure out how to balance being the mother of a 6-year-old and twins that need me and giving myself creativity. Physically, it was a lot to juggle. It's like, before I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children, I have a husband, I have to take care of my body."

'The Black Is King' artist also opened up about motherhood during an interview with Elle in December 2019.

"I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life," she said at the time.

She added, "Making sure I am present for my kids - dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family - all while running a company can be challenging."

The mother-of-three recently gave all of her children a shoutout at the Grammy Awards in March as she became the most-awarded female artist with her best R&B performance for 'Black Parade'.

She and Blue also won the best music video for 'Brown Skin Girl' that night, making it her eldest daughter's first Grammy.

"It's such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching," Beyonce said in her speech.

"Two daughters and my son, they're all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you and I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommy's. Y'all are my babies, and I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock," she added in her speech.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beyonce
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp