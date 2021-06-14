Kevin Bacon to play antagonist role in 'The Toxic Avenger'

By Express News Service

Actor Kevin Bacon is set to play the antagonist in the upcoming reboot of the 1984 comedy-superhero film The Toxic Avenger. The reboot stars Peter Dinklage, Wonder-fame Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige in the main roles.

In development at Legendary Entertainment, the reboot will be helmed by actor-filmmaker Macon Blair, who made his directorial debut with the Netflix comedy I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore in 2017. Blair has also written the script for the film.

The story will reportedly follow a commoner, played by Dinklage, who turns into a mutant when pushed into toxic waste, and eventually emerges as an underdog hero. The role marks Bacon's return to antagonist roles after X-Men: First Class in 2011.

The Mystic River-actor was last seen in the horror film You Should Have Left, and is set to reprise his role in the American crime drama series City on a Hill, which was recently renewed for a third season. Bacon also recently finished shooting for One Way co-starring Colson Baker and Travis Fimmel.