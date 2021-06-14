The Witcher-fame Freya Allan to headline horror-thriller 'Baghead'

By Express News Service

Actor Freya Allan, well-known for her breakout role in Netflix’s The Witcher, will star in the upcoming horror thriller Baghead for Studiocanal and The Picture Company.

Baghead is director Alberto Corredor’s feature adaptation of his popular short film. Christina Pamies and Bryce McGuire are adapting the script to screen.

Baghead follows a mysterious figure called Baghead, who has the power to manifest the dead and bring them back to our world for short intervals. People seek out Baghead to reconnect with their lost loved ones. However, there is a high price to be paid for contact with the deceased. Allan is all set to play the lead character, who must contend with Baghead which has a deep connection to her family’s past.

The production is set to begin in Berlin this fall, with Studiocanal gearing up to commence worldwide sales at the Cannes Market. Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona will produce, along with Vertigo’s Roy Lee (It), who will serve as executive producer with Alibi’s Jake Wagner.

Creators of the short film, Corredor and Lorcan Reilly, will also serve as executive producers. Studiocanal’s Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy and Rachel Henchosberg are set to oversee. Meanwhile, Allan will also be seen in the upcoming Stu action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake for Netflix.