Tom and Jerry in New York to hit digital platforms on July 1 

By Express News Service

Tom and Jerry in New York, a new animated series, is set to premiere on HBO Max on July 1.

The show will serve as a sequel to the latest film, Tom & Jerry, which released this February, and follows the madcap adventures of the iconic friend-and-foe duo through the Royal Gate Hotel, before the action shifts to the streets of New York. The show has been directed by Darrell Van Citters of Renegade Animation, who will also be serving as a producer along with Ashley Postlewaite.

Sam Register, the president of Warner Bros Animation is also serving as one of the executive producers.

Tom & Jerry, directed by Tim Story, a blend of live-action and CGI, had a simultaneous release in theaters and HBO Max, and made over $118 million at the box office despite the negative reviews. The film starred Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, and Colin Jost, among others. In India, Tom and Jerry in New York is expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar similar to other HBO titles. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the streaming platform.

