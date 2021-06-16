Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' to release in April 2022

By Express News Service

Brad Pitt’s new action entertainer Bullet Train will hit the screens on April 8, 2022. The announcement was made by Sony Pictures.

The David Leitch directorial follows a group of assassins on a train in Tokyo. Pitt stars alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, which was adapted by Zak Olkewicz. Leitch produced the film with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua.

Bullet Train is now scheduled to release alongside Hedgehog 2 and Robert Eggers’ The Northman. Apart from this film, Brad Pitt has The Lost City of D, directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, and co-starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Patti Harrison. The film is set to release on April 22 next year.

