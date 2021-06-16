STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix's sci-fi thriller 'Atlas'

The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way for ending war is to end humanity.

Published: 16th June 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After signing her recent first-look deal with Netflix, American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is already busy building up that development slate as sources tell that she is set to star and produce in the Netflix sci-fi thriller 'Atlas' with Rampage Brad Peyton directing the movie.

According to Deadline, Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based on Leo Sardarian's original script. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina joining Lopez to produce through Nuyorican Productions. Courtney Baxter will executively produce with Matt Schwartz co-producing.

The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way for ending war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most, another AI.

Peyton said, "I'm so honored to be working with Jennifer, Elaine and the rest of the team at Nuyorican Productions along with our partners Joby and Tory at Safehouse. Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she'll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we've all come to admire from her work."

He further added "Furthermore, Jeff and I are so excited to be back working with Scott, Ori and the entire team at Netflix. They have been nothing short of amazing to work with and we are blessed to have the opportunity to make another movie on the service."

The film falls under the newly announced creative partnership between Lopez's Nuyorican Productions and Netflix where Lopez, producing partner Goldsmith-Thomas and longtime manager Medina will produce a slate of films, television series, scripted and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers.

The first two announced projects both starring Lopez include 'The Mother' which is directed by Niki Carpo and 'The Cipher', based on the novel by Isabella Maldonado.

As per Deadline, Lopez will be seen next in the Universal rom-com 'Marry Me' opposite Owen Wilson and also has the Lionsgate action comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'. Both films will be released in 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez Netflix Atlas sci fi series
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp