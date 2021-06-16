'The Queen’s Gambit'-fame Moses Ingram to play Robyn Crawford in Whitney Houston biopic

By Express News Service

Actor Moses Ingram has been roped in to play Whitney Houston’s longtime assistant Robyn Crawford in the upcoming musical biopic of the iconic singer.

Titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the film is headlined by Naomi Ackie. The Sony and TriStar film will be directed by Stella Meghie and has a screenplay by Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten.

The biopic will follow the life story of the iconic artist behind hits like I Will Always Love You and How Will I Know. Houston, who won six Grammys in her musical career, made her acting debut with the 1992 blockbuster hit The Bodyguard. She also recorded six songs for the film’s soundtrack, including I Will Always Love You.

Crawford, who worked as Houston’s assistant later became her creative director while also remaining as one of her closest friends. I Wanna Dance With Somebody is slated for release during Thanksgiving 2022.

Ingram recently made her TV debut through Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

She is currently shooting for the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and will next be seen portraying Lady Macduff opposite Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth. The actor recently wrapped production on Peter Hedges’s The Same Storm and on Michael Bay’s Ambulance.