Channing Tatum joins Zoe Kravitz’s directorial venture 

By Express News Service

Actor Channing Tatum will star in a genre thriller titled Pussy Island, which marks the direction debut of actor Zoe Kravitz.

Kravitz, who is in the news for playing Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, has also written the script of Pussy Island.

Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and Tatum’s Free Association will produce the film.