Julia Butters to star in Steven Spielberg’s next

By Express News Service

Julia Butters, whose breakout role came in the form of her character Trudi Fraser in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has been reportedly roped in for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film. The film, loosely based on Speilberg’s childhood, will feature Butters in a character inspired by the filmmaker’s sister.

Gabriel LaBelle, who has appeared in films like Dead Shack, The Predator, and iZombie will be playing the central character. It has also been reported that Seth Rogen will be essaying the role inspired by Spielberg’s favorite uncle, with Paul Dano stepping into the shoes of a character inspired by Spielberg’s father.

In addition to directing, Spielberg is co-writing the script with Tony Kushner, who has earlier written screenplays for the filmmaker’s Munich (2005) and Lincoln (2012).Butters will also be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Netflix actioner, The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, and Jessica Henwick. Meanwhile, Steven Speilberg’s upcoming musical drama, West Side Story, is set to release on December 10 this year.