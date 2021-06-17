STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Reese Witherspoon says she got 'panic attacks' before filming 'Wild'

In a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross for the Interview Magazine, Witherspoon revealed that she underwent hypnosis to help deal with the panic attacks.

Published: 17th June 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Reese Witherspoon

Actor Reese Witherspoon (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has revealed she had panic attacks prior to working on her 2014 movie "Wild".

The 45-year-old actor had collaborated with filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee for the critically-acclaimed feature, which was based on the 2012 memoir by Cheryl Strayed.

The story followed the author's 1,100 mile solo trek around the Pacific Crest Trail following a series of intense personal struggles.

In a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross for the Interview Magazine, Witherspoon revealed that she underwent hypnosis to help deal with the panic attacks.

"I was so scared to do that, Tracee. I had hypnosis, I was so scared. I was having panic attacks for three weeks before I started," Witherspoon said.

There were a lot of aspects that made the actor nervous about the project, one of them was being in front of the camera alone.

"There was the nudity, sexuality, and drug-use aspect, but also being alone on camera with no other actors. I hadn't ever been alone in scenes for days and days. There were probably 25 days of the shoot where I had no other actor opposite me. It was just me and a camera and a backpack," Witherspoon said.

However, the actor, who had also produced the movie through her banner Hello Sunshine's subsidiary Pacific Standard, remained committed in telling Strayed's story through the film.

"Cheryl Strayed's book was so beautiful and sacred to me because it spoke to me so deeply about how we as women have to save ourselves."

"There's no mother or father coming to save us. There's no spouse. I thought it was radical that at the end of the film, she ends up with no family, no money, no job, no partner, and she's happy," Witherspoon said.

The "Morning Show" star now wonders if she will ever work so hard on a film again.

"I don't know if I'll ever work that hard again, but it changed me on a cellular level," Witherspoon said.

"Wild" was met with universal acclaim upon its release in 2014.

The film was nominated for two Oscars -- best actress for Witherspoon and best supporting actress for Laura Dern.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reese Witherspoon Wild
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp