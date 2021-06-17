STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Will Smith to host Netflix's comedy-variety special

Smith's Westbrook Studios will produce the special for Netflix with the 52-year-old actor serving as an executive producer.

Published: 17th June 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Will Smith

Hollywood actor Will Smith (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Will Smith is set to host and star in a new comedy variety special at Netflix.

According to Deadline, the one-hour special will include surprise celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, fresh comedic sketches, huge musical performances and more.

Smith's Westbrook Studios will produce the special for Netflix with the 52-year-old actor serving as an executive producer.

Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez and Sahara Bushue are also executive producing the special, which will launch globally on Netflix later this year.

Smith and Westbrook are currently working on a number of projects across film, television, and digital platforms.

Among those is "Bel-Air", a reimagining of the actor's cult classic sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air".

The show, which has a two season order from streaming service Peacock, is based on Morgan Cooper's viral video that reimagined the NBC comedy series as a drama.

On the film front, Smith will next star in Warner Bros' "King Richard", a movie about Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Will Smith Netflix Comdey variety show
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp