STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Carrie Fisher, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael B Jordan among 2022 Walk of Fame honourees

The Walk of Fame Class of 2022 includes Hollywood's popular names from motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live theatre and sports entertainment.

Published: 18th June 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Carrie Fisher (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Salma Hayek, Carrie Fisher, Willem Dafoe, Michael B Jordon, filmmaker Franchis Ford Coppola and rapper Nipsey Hussle as well as band Black Eyed Peas will be getting their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

The selections were announced via the Walk of Fame Facebook page on Thursday night.

The Walk of Fame Class of 2022 includes Hollywood's popular names from motion pictures, television, recording, radio, live theatre and sports entertainment.

Others who are part of the motion picture category are Macaulay Culkin, Helen Hunt, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, James Hong and Tessa Thompson.

TV honourees include Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.

George Clinton, Jr, Ashanti Douglas, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes del Norte and Martha Reeves are joining the Walk of Fame under the music category, From theatre industry Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr.

and Angelica Vale are part of Class of 2022, while Richard Blade is the only honouree from radio.

Michael Strahan will be honoured in the newest category of sports entertainment.

The recipients have been chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame selection panel.

"The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people.

We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carrie Fisher 2022 Walk of Fame honourees Francis Ford Coppola
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp