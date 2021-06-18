Pranab Kapadia joins Hope Productions

By Express News Service

Filmmakers R Balki and Gauri Shinde have partnered with media business veteran Pranab Kapadia as co-producer for the upcoming films under their banner, Hope Productions.

The company was founded in 2011 after the success of Cheeni Kum and Paa. The first film under the Hope Productions banner was English Vinglish.

The production house has also backed films like Padman, Ki & Ka, Dear Zindagi, Mission Mangal, along with a range of television commercials. Pranab Kapadia is an industry veteran who has worked at Zee, the UK Subsidiary of Reliance-owned Adlabs, and Eros International as President Distribution - International. In 2020, he also founded Moviegoers Entertainment Limited - a UK based media distribution company. His first collaboration with Hope Productions is on a thriller directed by R Balki.

Commenting on the association, Pranab Kapadia said, “I am honoured and delighted to collaborate with India’s finest, most talented, creative powerhouse duo of Gauri Shinde and R Balki”. “Gauri and I are absolutely delighted to announce that Pranab will be partnering with us in our future ventures, beginning with a thriller directed by me that begins filming in July this year, followed by three films planned for 2022. We have known Pranab for about 10 years now, and have always admired his desire to make films & content that break the barriers of convention,” said R Balki.