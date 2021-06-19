STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gary Basaraba joins Martin Scorsese’s 'Flower Moon'

Basaraba is all set to play William J Burns, a private investigator looking into the Osage killings.

​​​​Martin Scorsese (Photo | AFP)

Gary Basaraba is reuniting with Martin Scorsese after 2019’s The Irishman for the director’s upcoming Apple Original thriller Killers of the Flower Moon.

Based on David Grann’s 2017 bestseller, Killers of the Flower Moon is headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and also stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and centers on the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in US history.

Basaraba is all set to play William J Burns, a private investigator looking into the Osage killings. The shooting of the film began on 19th April but was put on halt last month after De Niro suffered an injury on the sets and had to fly back home.

Meanwhile, Basaraba also has booked a key role on ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement. His last appearance was as Frank ‘Fitz’ Fitzsimmons in Scorsese’s The Irishman. His television credits include Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS: New Orleans, Madam Secretary and The Leftovers.

