Jack Huston joins Amazon Prime Video’s drama series 'Expats'

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming drama series Expats has roped in actor Jack Huston as a male lead.

Based on Janice YK Lee’s novel The Expatriates, the series hails from Lee, director-showrunner Lulu Wang, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films and Amazon Studios.

The story follows an international community of survivors whose lives are bound together after a family tragedy. It revolves around three women, Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), Margaret and Hilary.

Huston will play David Starr, who has long lived in the shadow of his impressive wife Hilary. Starr’s old demons resurface when the expat community is struck by a catastrophic event, forcing him to confront who he’s become.

Expats, which was originally ordered to series in 2019, will be written by Lee, Lulu Wang and Alice Bell. Wang will also direct, executive produce, and serve as showrunner, while Lee will serve as consulting producer and Bell will be executive producer.

Nicole Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films will also executive produce along with Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions. Meanwhile, Huston recently wrapped production on House of Gucci and appeared in the latest season of Fargo. His other credits include Boardwalk Empire and American Hustle.