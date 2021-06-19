Natalia Reyes to star in Sci-Fi thriller 'Tomorrow Before After'

By Express News Service

Natalia Reyes of Terminator: Dark Fate and Birds of Passage fame has signed on to star in Tomorrow Before After, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller that is scheduled to start shooting this month in Colombia.

The film, from writer-director Alfonso Quijada, who is known for El Suspiro del Silencio, revolves on a woman with no name (played by Reyes) who struggles to survive on her own in a post-apocalyptic world, searching for others, with only a stray dog by her side.

One day she discovers that she is pregnant. Confused about how this could be possible, she then begins to question her own existence.

Chad Barager and Ian Ihnatowycz are producing Tomorrow Before After through Barager’s Apollo Pictures and Ihnatowycz’s First Generation Capital. Also on board in this capacity is Diego Ramirez, of Columbian production house 64-A Films.