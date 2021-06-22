STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi to lead Amazon series 'The Devil's Hour'

According to the streamer, "The Devil's Hour" follows the story of Lucy (Raine), who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil's hour.

Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Patrick Melrose" star Jessica Raine and "Doctor Who" alum Peter Capaldi are teaming up for "The Devil's Hour", an Amazon Prime Video series, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Written and created by Tom Moran, the six-part mind-bending thriller will be directed by Johnny Allan and Isabelle Sieb.

A UK Original series, the show also stars Nikesh Patel ("Starstruck"), Meera Syal ("Yesterday"), Alex Ferns ("Chernobyl"), Phil Dunster ("Ted Lasso"), Barbara Marten ("Sanctuary"), Thomas Dominique ("Blood Drive"), Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty ("The Donmar Warehouse's All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy"), John Alastair ("Swimming with Men"), Sandra Huggett ("Coronation Street") and newcomer Benjamin Chivers.

Her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own.

When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession.

He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon (Patel).

"The Devil's Hour" will be produced by Hartswood Films, the banner behind hit British series like "Dracula" and "Sherlock".

Sue Vertue, Steven Moffat and Moran will serve as executive producers on the show.

The series will be produced by Ken Horn.

Shooting on "The Devil's Hour" is slated to begin this month in London and Farnborough Studios.

