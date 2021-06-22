Kate Beckinsale’s Jolt to stream on Amazon Prime 

By Express News Service

Kate Beckinsale’s next is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 23, the streaming giant announced. Billed as an action thriller, Jolt will also star Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.

Directed by Tanya Wexler, best-known for helming Hysteria and Buffaloed, the film will have an original screenplay by Scott Wascha. The story of Jolt reportedly follows Lindy, played by Beckinsale, who experiences angry murderous episodes due to a rare chronic neurological condition. Beckinsale is best known for playing Selene in the Underworld film series and was last seen in the Amazon Original series The Widow. Her upcoming films include El Tonto and Prisoner’s Daughter.