Amazon’s 'Terminal List' adds Remi Adeleke

By Express News Service

Actor Remi Adeleke has been roped in for a recurring role in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Terminal List. Led by Chris Pratt, the show also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The show follows James, played by Pratt, who has to conflict traumatic memories from a highly secretive mission that left his entire team ambushed. According to reports, Terrell “Tee” Daniels, a member of the FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team.

Based on Jack Carr’s best-selling novel by the same name, Terminal List is being produced by Amazon Studios in association with Civic Center Media and MRC Television.

The show is currently in production and is expected to hit the streaming platform in 2022. Adeleke’s other credits include 6 Underground, SEAL Team, and Transformers: The Last Knight.