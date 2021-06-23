Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening to headline 'Jerry And Marge Go Large'

By Express News Service

Actors Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening have been roped in to star in Jerry And Marge Go Large.

Set to be directed by David Frankel with a script by Brad Copeland, the film is a true story inspiration. It follows a retired Michigan couple who help revitalize their community by playing and winning the Massachusetts lottery.

It is based on the real-life story of retiree Jerry Selbee, who discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery. With the help of his wife Marge, he won $27 million dollars and used the money to revive their small Michigan town.

The film will be produced by Gil Netter, Levantine Films and executive produced by Kevin Halloran. Amy Baer will also produce via MRC Film’s Landline Pictures. The film is the label’s maiden feature production. Netter, Tory Metzger and Renee Witt from Levantine Films developed the film based on an original article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

The principal production of the film is set to begin next month in Georgia. Cranston is best known for portraying Walter White on the popular TV show Breaking Bad.

He most recently starred in the limited series Your Honor, Disney’s feature film The One and Only Ivan, and reprised his role as Walter White in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. He also starred opposite Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman in The Upside.

