Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers join Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Disappointment Blvd'

Disappointment Blvd, written by Aster, is said to be an “intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” 

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actors Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan and Kylie Rogers will join Ari Aster’s upcoming Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Disappointment Blvd.

Disappointment Blvd, written by Aster, is said to be an “intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” However, details of the plotline are currently under wraps.

Aster will write and direct, and also produce the film with Lars Knudsen, under their Square Peg banner. Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander of IPR.VC will executive produce.

While it remains unclear when the production will begin, it is likely that Phoenix will shoot for the film before Kitbag, the Ridley Scott movie in which he plays Napoleon Bonaparte. Phoenix will be seen next in Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, which was shot in 2019.

A Broadway actor, Lane recently starred in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and will be seen in the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. LuPone, another stage actor, recently starred as Avis Amberg in the Netflix series Hollywood. Rogers, will be seen next in the Cheaper By the Dozen reboot.
 

