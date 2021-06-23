STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close joins Apple TV Plus thriller 'Tehran'

Close is slated to play the role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran in the espionage thriller from Netflix's 'Fauda' writer Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar.

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Glenn Close (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Glenn Close is set to star in the second season of Apple TV Plus' original series 'Tehran'.

As per Variety, Close is slated to play the role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran in the espionage thriller from Netflix's 'Fauda' writer Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar.

Close, who has been nominated for multiple Oscars, will be a series regular in the second season of the Israeli thriller. The series aired on Apple TV Plus last summer and has become a global hit for the platform.

The show originally premiered on Israel's KAN public broadcaster last June. Apple TV Plus picked up the title from distributor Cineflix Rights as an acquisition, but following its success for the streamer, boarded the show as a co-producer.

The first season of the series told the story of Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), a young Mossad agent undercover on a top-secret mission in the heart of Tehran.

The series also stars Shaun Toub as Faraz, the head of internal investigations with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Shervin Alenabi as Milad, a young Iranian dissident, and hacker who gets caught up in Tamar's web of deception.

The first season of the show, which is created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, was filmed in Athens. It brought together a diverse cast and crew of Israelis, Iranians, Greeks and more.

Filming of the second season, which will air in 2022, is slated to begin soon and will also reportedly take place in Greece, despite an ongoing legal dispute over using funds allocated to the Israeli public broadcaster to produce a show overseas.

Shenhar is a writer for the show alongside Zonder. Executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, along with Zonder, Shenhar, Syrkin, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. 'Tehran' is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

Close has been nominated for eight Oscars across four decades, most recently for her role in 'Hillbilly Elegy'. She has three Emmys and three Tony Awards.

The actor recently completed filming on Apple TV Plus film 'Swan Song', alongside Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

